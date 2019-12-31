Woman tries to use dog urine to pass drug test

KILLEEN, Texas (WTRF) – A woman is currently in police custody after tampering with her drug test.

During a probation visit on Monday, Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, Kentucky was asked for a drug screening.

The probation officer suspected Miller of sneaking in a sample of urine and alerted authorities.

Upon arrival, Miller admitted to law enforcement that the urine was indeed not hers and belonged to her dog.

She also stated that she knew her urine would test positive for methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Miller was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and currently sits in the Bell County Detention Center.

