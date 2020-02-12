WPD investigating gas station robbery in Woodsdale, suspect at large

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station on National Road in Woodsdale.

According to officials, the incident reportedly happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening when a tall thin black male, possibly in his mid 30’s or 40’s, walked into the store and robbed the clerk.

Employees say a weapon was not displayed during the robbery .

The suspect was last seen running on Orchard Lane in a white shirt and dark jeans.

Contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 if you have any information regarding this investigation.

