WV man wanted on federal charges arrested after standoff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man who was wanted on multiple charges has been arrested following a brief standoff with law enforcement, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Andrew Debolt, 36 of Shinnston, was arrested around midnight Tuesday morning in the Owings Hill area of Shinnston, authorities said.

Andrew Debolt

Debolt was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the terms of his supervised release, including absconding from supervision, Marshals said. Debolt was on supervision from a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the news release.

Deputy U.S. Marshals began searching for Debolt after a warrant for him was issued on December 18th, they said. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was helping with the search for Debolt. On December 23rd, sheriff’s deputies said they saw Debolt driving a side-by-side utility vehicle in the Owings area. They attempted to stop him and he almost hit a law enforcement vehicle with the side-by-side, the news release said. The chase continued into the Bungalo area, where Debolt managed to avoid capture.

On December 30th at around 10:15 a.m., U.S. Marshals and Harrison County sheriff’s deputies were trying to find Debolt at his residence on Owings Road. While at the home, an officer again saw Debolt driving a side-by-side utility vehicle on Owings Road and again tried to stop him, Deputy Marshals said. Debolt fled in the utility vehicle and officers chased him. The pursuit continued to the area of the Owings Church, where Debolt abandoned the side-by-side and ran into the woods. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find Debolt, the release detailed.

Later Monday evening, U.S. Marshals got a tip about where Debolt was hiding. Around 10:00 p.m., a team of Deputy Marshals, Mountain State Fugitive Task Force Officers, and Harrison County sheriff’s deputies went to the home of one of Debolt’s associates on Shortwall Street in the Owings area.

When officers got there, Marshals said the people inside the home refused to open the door and officers forced their way in. Debolt was ordered to surrender, but refused to do so, officers said. Debolt then began communicating with officers from the top floor of the home and indicated that he had a female hostage, according to the release. Debolt barricaded himself by blocking the stairwell with debris, Marshals said.

A West Virginia State Police hostage negotiator and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team were called in to help. At midnight, following about an hour and a half standoff, Debolt surrendered without further incident. A woman also surrendered at the same time. The female appeared to be unharmed and was cleared by EMS personnel on the scene, Marshals said.

Debolt was taken to the North Central Regional Jail. He will be scheduled for his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, Marshals said. Debolt is also facing local charges in Harrison County for fleeing and larceny. He may face additional local charges, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisted in the arrest by the West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgantown Police Department, Harrison County EMS, and the Shinnston Fire Department.

