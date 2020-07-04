WV woman charged with murder following deadly stabbing

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is charged with murder after a deadly stabbing Saturday morning.

According to Charleston Police, 30-year-old Rashieda Tyree got into an altercation with 54-year-old Duane Letlow at the 1600 block of Washington Street East in Charleston.

Police say Tyree produced a knife during the fight and stabbed Letlow once in the chest. Letlow died of his injuries.

Tyree is charged with 1st degree murder and was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

