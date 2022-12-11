NATIONAL (WTRF) — Two people have been arrested Thursday after a child was found outside a Walgreens bruised and almost naked, according to a report by WFLA.

The 10-year-old boy was wearing only underwear, the arrest affidavit stated.

It was reported by the Tarpon Springs Police Department, in Florida, that the boy had a swollen wrist and many injuries all over his body and neck. These bruises were consistent with wounds caused by a belt being struck repeatedly on the skin.

The boy said in reports that he ran away from his residence after being tied up and tortured.

After the boy was secure with officers, the department searched and found Dequitisie Greek Collins, 50, and Latraina Kermaine Anderson, 30, the alleged perpetrators.

Both adults were read their rights by officers and then they said they struck the boy around four or five times on the behind with a belt, according to official documents.

The officers revealed injuries on the child, and Collins told them that the boy moved around while he was being disciplined.

Anderson stated that she may have hit the boy on the behind and on the ankle, but could not testify to any of the other injuries the boy had.

Collins and Anderson were arrested on charges of child abuse and booked at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.