Attorney for convicted child rapist compares him to Jesus; jury convicts him anyway

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Charles Olman, 49, of Bridgeport was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child.

Charles Olman is found guilty of the rape of a child in Belmont County after the jury deliberated three and a half hours. pic.twitter.com/GZiFglV3r2 — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) July 30, 2021

***Bridgeport man arrested on two counts of rape of a person under 13 years of age***

Olman was charged with raping a 7-year-old girl.

The child, whose recorded testimony was shown to the jury, said that Olman “married me.”

She described in detail several incidents, and said he made her keep it a secret from her teacher and others.

The incidents reportedly occurred from October 2018 through 2020.

Here are some highlights from the closing arguments:

“She has testified or you have heard individuals testify to being sexually assaulted vaginally, orally and anally” Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecutor

“The state and its evidence makes no sense. You may want it to. But it doesn’t.” Aaron Miller. Olman’s defense attorney, Belmont County Public Defender

Aaron Miller, Olman’s attorney chanted, “crucify him, crucify him,” comparing Olman to “another man, in his 30’s, who everybody wanted to crucify.”

Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan told the jury, “Charles Olman is NOT Jesus Christ.”

The jury returned their guilty verdict after three and a half hours’ deliberation.

Olman will be sentenced August 6.