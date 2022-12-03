COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby.

On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.

An autopsy conducted on November 21 showed that Dekari Johnson tested positive for fentanyl.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Dekari Johnson’s father and two others in his death on multiple felony charges.

The infant’s father, 20-year-old David Johnson III, was charged with the following felonies:

One count of involuntary manslaughter (first-degree)

Two counts of endangering children (third-degree)

One count of tampering with evidence (third-degree)

Ten counts of drug offenses (first-degree)

Destiny Strickland, 20, was charged with one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Daviair Porter, 22, was charged with the following felonies:

One count of tampering with evidence (third-degree)

One count of drug possession (fourth-degree)

One count of obstructing official business (fifth degree)

Johnson III was arrested on November 19, according to court records.