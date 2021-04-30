Baby missing from Guernsey County, mother may have fled with her

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden couldn’t get everything he wanted into his own $1.8 trillion families plan.

His proposed child tax credit is set to expire after 2025. It would provide parents with $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 a month for older children. Democratic lawmakers are pushing hard to make the credit a permanent policy, but the administration told them that the annual costs of roughly $100 billion were too high.