Belmont County inmate charged with attempted murder in separate case

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man already in prison on unrelated felonies has been charged in connection to a Columbiana County cold case from 2012.

Kevin Kirby, 44, was indicted by a grand jury last week in relation to the murder of 43-year-old Melinda Todd.

Kirby is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence.

He is currently an inmate at the Belmont Correctional Institution, serving a nine-month sentence on charges of workers comp. fraud, theft and tampering with records.

