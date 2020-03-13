BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man was found guilty of multiple charges on Friday.
According to Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, John Garwon was convicted of child rape and child pornography.
Garwon is set to be sentenced on March 23.
Stay with 7News for updates
Latest Posts:
- Qualifier postponed, Michigan boxer waits for Olympic chance
- US Senate Democrats and Republicans join together to protect national parks
- Belmont County man found guilty of child rape, child pornography charges
- WVa will continue to provide meals to children during virus outbreak
- Doctor: Likening Coronavirus to Flu is unfair comparison