Belmont County man found guilty of child rape, child pornography charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man was found guilty of multiple charges on Friday.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, John Garwon was convicted of child rape and child pornography.

Garwon is set to be sentenced on March 23.

