JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – New details have come to light in the murder case involving Brylee West.

A trial date has been set for March 23 with jury selection at 9 a.m.

West is accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old, Sa’Raija Watson, in Steubenville.

He faces one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault, along with one count of having weapons while under disability.

