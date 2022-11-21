PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — A man is behind bars after allegedly selling drugs outside a Cricket Wireless store where he was working in Westmoreland County, according to WPXI.

The Cricket employee, Melvin Payne, was taken in without incident and has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility, stated the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

On November 17, the members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, K9 Arko, the Clairton Police, Penn Hills Police, and Monroeville Police executed a collaborative effort to serve two simultaneous search warrants related to an ongoing drug investigation.

The two warrants were for the Cricket Wireless store in the Tri-County Plaza in Belle Vernon and the another was at a home along Union Avenue in Clairton.

The search warrants helped police seize 30 bricks of heroin, approximately 63.1 grams of cocaine, approximately 42.7 grams of crack cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, 90 Alprazolam tablets, 21 Ecstasy tablets and $10,077 in U.S. currency, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Payne is in the custody of the Westmoreland County Prison after his arraignment, and is on a $200,000 straight cash bond. The DA’s office stated there may be additional charges pending.

“This significant arrest is critical to not only keeping our communities safe, but this makes a dent in the drug epidemic inflicting pain on so many families. I am incredibly thankful for the collaborative effort among our drug task force, and the police departments in Allegheny County who assisted in this investigation. We will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who choose to distribute drugs into our neighborhoods, and we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” Nicole W. Ziccarelli – Westmoreland County District

“Thanks to the hard work of our team and our partners in Westmoreland County, a dangerous drug dealer is off the streets. This individual profited pushing dangerous poisons into our communities and devastating families. Today’s arrest marks a continued effort to get these drugs out of our neighborhoods and keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

Josh Shapiro – Attorney General