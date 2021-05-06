Columbus man admits to his role in a drug distribution operation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dominic McCall, of Columbus, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

McCall, age 29, pled guilty to three counts of “Use of Communication Facility to Facilitate a Drug Offense.” McCall admitted to using a phone to sell methamphetamine in Marshall County and elsewhere in November and December 2018 and February 2019.

McCall faces up to four years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.