Ex-guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate in Ohio jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A former corrections officer at a troubled county jail in Cleveland has pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault of a female inmate strapped to a restraint chair in July 2018.

Authorities say 32-year-old Idris-Farid Clark and another corrections officer assaulted the woman and that Clark then grabbed the woman by the hair and sprayed pepper foam on her face.

Clark pleaded guilty Friday in a Cleveland courtroom to attempted felonious assault, extortion and unlawful restraint.

He was accused of intimidating a co-worker by claiming he had incriminating videos he’d release if the co-worker didn’t testify for him.

