Ex-WVa school janitor sentenced in sex assault of girl

Crimes and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1524098341311.jpg

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A former janitor at a West Virginia elementary school has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 53-year-old Alvie Junior Napier of Huntington received the maximum possible sentence Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court.

A judge cited Napier’s lack of remorse in sentencing him to serve 25 to 100 years for sexual abuse by a parent/custodian and 10 years for first-degree sexual assault.

The sentences will be served consecutively. Prior to his arrest, Napier was a custodian at West Teays Elementary School in Hurricane.

According to a criminal complaint, the abuse occurred in 2014 in Culloden.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter