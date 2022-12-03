NATIONAL (WTRF) – Five soldiers were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women, according to a report by KLFY.

Fort Polk soldiers: John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women.

Local detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, in Leesville, Louisiana, interviewed one of the victims and learned that she knew one of the five men who went to her residence on November 24.

The victims were visited by that man and four other men whom they didn’t know.

Both women drank alcohol that was provided by the men but stated they felt an exaggerated effect compared to how much they consumed. The women allege that the men mixed ingredients into their drinks to cause this feeling.

Through investigation, detectives in the case learned that the men had raped the two women after they had become incapacitated.

Forensic testing was performed on both victims and found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to sources of KLFY.

Bond has not been set for the suspects, and they are secured in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.

Detectives arrested the five men with charges of: