Former Steubenville pastor pleads guilty to sexual contact, battery against minor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF)- Everett C. Mitchell, 40, Steubenville plead guilty to seven counts in regard to sexual contact and battery against a minor which occurred from 2006-2010.
Mitchell was sentenced to 24 months in jail and will have to register as a tier three sex offender for life.
Mitchell was a pastor at the Tower of Power church in Steubenville.
