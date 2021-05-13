Hancock County man admits to child pornography charge

WHEELING, W.V.a. (WTRF) – Gavin Collins, of Newell, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Collins, 30, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Production of Child Pornography by Person Having Custody or Control.” Collins admitted to producing child pornography with a minor in his custody from September 2018 to July 2020 in Hancock.

Collins faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.