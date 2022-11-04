JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident.

Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that reportedly happened in a bar in August. Shannon allegedly assaulted an elderly victim in his eighties.

Matthew Lumpkin Jr., aka Matthew Alan Lumpkin, 19, of Toronto, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly concealing evidence related to an August shooting incident in Toronto.