Inmates admit to attacking another inmate

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Darion Gipson and Calvin Rader, both inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton, have admitted to attacking another inmate, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Gipson, age 26, and Rader, 29, each pled guilty to one count of “Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.” Gipson and Rader admitted to assaulting another inmate, causing serious injury, in November 2019 in Preston County.

Gipson and Rader were each sentenced to 24 months of incarceration to be served consecutively to any sentence they are currently serving.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.