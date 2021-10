JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ashton Bensie, 20, of Jefferson County, pled guilty today to raping an 11-year-old girl, says Jeff Bruzzese, Assistant Jefferson County Prosecutor.

The incident happened in Wells Township, and Bensie was 19 at the time according to Bruzzese.

The assistant prosecutor said Bensie was sentenced to 10 to 15 years, and after he is released from jail, he must register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

There is also a co-defendant, but that case is in the juvenile court system.