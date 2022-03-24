JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County man who allegedly threatened to hang Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from a tree during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, waived his right to a status hearing.

Steven C. Billingsley, 45, of Richmond, Ohio, has waived his right to status hearing for a second time, according to court documents.

The status hearing is now scheduled for June 1 at 2 p.m. via Zoom with Judge Thomas Hogan presiding.

Billingsley is charged with criminal offenses related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. These charges include Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Billingsley has waived his right to a speedy trial.

