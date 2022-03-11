(WTRF) — A federal judge blocked former President Trump’s bid to countersue a woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990’s, according to The Hill.

E. Jean Carroll, a writer, accuses Trump of raping her in a department store around 30 years ago, say reports. Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s countersuit claims, saying it was a ploy to delay Carroll’s case, say reports.

The Hill reports that Trump’s attorney responded as follows in an emailed statement:

While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision today, we eagerly look forward to litigating this action and proving at trial that the plaintiff’s claims have absolutely no basis in law or in fact. Alina Habba, attorney representing Trump

We will follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.