BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

There were some surprises in court Monday as the woman who admitted she extorted money from the late Tom Strussion was sentenced.

Miana Smith told the court she was sorry, and that she wouldn’t make a mistake like that again.

Lawyers for both sides agreed to recommend a lesser sentence of six months in the county jail and six months in EOCC.

But Judge John Vavra just said no.

Judge Vavra said Smith’s claims of remorse were in sharp contrast with what she said in her pre-sentence report, a comment he called “chilling.”

“When you make the statement, after everything that happened, I think your exact words were ‘I didn’t really see where I was doing anything wrong,’ therefore, Ms. Smith, your sentence is 36 months in the prison for women,” the judge said.

Strussion, the blackmail victim, was later murdered along with his wife.

So far, authorities have found no link between the extortion and the murders.

Miana Smith’s former fiance’ and co-defendant in the extortion case—Anthony DiBacco—already got the maximum sentence of three years.

Today Judge Vavra noted that Miana Smith has a substance abuse history that started with alcohol at age ten and proceeded to ecstacy, Xanax, Percosset and Oxycodone.