Lawsuit alleges drunken molestation by ex-bishop Bransfield, negligence from diocese and USCCB

A former employee of Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming he sexually molested him and other teen and adult males during his time of employment.

The plaintiff, who is only identified as J. E., is a former altar server and secretary of Bishop Bransfield. J.E. claims to have come in contact with Bishop Bransfield during his participation at the Cathedral of St. Joesph.

According to the complaint, J.E. was a resident of St. Clairsville during the time of the pending allegations. The plaintiff now resides in Pocahontas County.

The suit claims that Bransfield inappropriately touched and exposed himself to the plaintiff without permission. This “lustful disposition,” as the complaint calls it, allegedly occurred to other adolescent and adult males and would occur after he became intoxicated. The complaint describes Bransfield as a “sexual predator.”

Also named as defendants in the suit are the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and 20 unnamed individuals, referred to as “John Does 1-20.”

All other defendants are accused of various degrees of negligence, including knowing about Bransfield’s drinking habits and inappropriate behavior towards adolescent males and allowing it to happen. J.E. also alleges that each defendant “acted with the intent to inflict emotional distress or acted recklessly when it was certain or substantially certain emotional distress would result from their conduct.”

This is the first lawsuit filed against Bishop Bransfield for sexual molestation. However, following his resignation in September 2018, Bishop Bransfield was subject to many sexual harassment allegations.

Bransfield is the former bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, serving in the role from 2005-2018.