Local physician sentenced for illegally distributing drugs

CLARSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dr. George P. Naum, 60, of Wheeling was sentenced on Friday to six months incarceration for illegally distributing controlled substances.

Following his incarceration, Dr. Naum will serve an additional two years of supervised release, with the first six months on home confinement.

When you illegally distribute drugs, you must be held accountable.. Dr. Naum chose to prey on those most vulnerable, seeking treatment for substance abuse. He chose to further their addiction instead of help, as he was sworn to do. Bill Powell, United States Attorney

In April 2019, Dr. Naum was found guilty of one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice” and four counts of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice.”

Dr. Naum was a physician at Advance Healthcare Inc. in Weirton from 2008 to 2016.

The court ordered Dr. Naum to pay $77,063.20 in forfeiture and a $2,500 fine.

He will also relinquish his medical license. However, he may seek reinstatement once his sentence is served.

Dr. George P. Naum will report for incarceration on March 9.

