Man accused of the rape of a child waives right to preliminary hearing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Robert Wilson, 50, appeared by video in Belmont County Eastern Division Court and chose not to go forward with his preliminary hearing.

Judge David Trouten ruled that Wilson’s case will now go straight to the Belmont County Grand Jury.

Wilson, of Eoff Street, Wheeling, is charged with the felony rape of a child under the age of 10.

This alleged incident came to light when the FBI informed the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department about it.

In Belmont County, the grand jury meets to hear cases the first Wednesday of every month.

Officials say the evidence in this case is particularly graphic, indicative of a sexual predator with more than one victim.

Wilson remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.