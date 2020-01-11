Man convicted of assault for hitting Trump protester

Crimes and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) – A Kentucky man accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump has been found guilty.

A jury convicted 30-year-old Dallas Frazier Thursday of misdemeanor assault for hitting Michael Alter outside the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati in August.Prosecutors said Frazier jumped out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and shouted, “You want some,” before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face.

Frazier’s attorneys argued it wasn’t an assault and that Alter instigated the confrontation by taunting Frazier and making a “come on” gesture.

Alter required eye surgery as a result of the attack. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter