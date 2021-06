A man has been sentenced in what authorities call the biggest drug conviction in Belmont County to date.

42-year-old Benjamin Cutlip received the maximum sentence of 14 to 19 and a half years in prison.



Authorities uncovered over 400 grams of crystal meth in a house raid last year at Cutlip’s property.



Judge John Vavra says it’s the largest quantity of meth ever in a Belmont County case.