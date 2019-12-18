Man who stole greyhound transport truck faces new charges after escape attempt

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The suspect involved in a recent high-speed chase is facing additional charges after allegedly trying to escape jail.

Charges against Sebastian Weaver of Greensburg, Pennsylvania include escape and vandalism of public property, involving ceiling tiles in the jail.

He is also being charged with fleeing and eluding, three counts of assault on a police officer, crossing a divided highway and driving without headlights, a seat belt or a drivers license from the high-speed chase.

Weaver appeared in court on Tuesday for his preliminary but attorneys asked to continue it until December 31.

