Marshall County man sentenced for leaving man on hospital sidewalk, running him over

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Marshall County man is headed to jail after he left a man in need of medical care on a hospital sidewalk, and then ran him over with his car.

According to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s office, Michael B. Tustin was sentenced to one to five years for a felony charge of failure to render aid aid.

He also faces another year for negligent homicide. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

According to court testimony, Tustin was drinking at a bar with two other men, when they decided to go back to Tustin’s house.

While on the way there, one of the men went into physical distress, shed his clothes, was taking shallow breaths and his eyes were rolling back in his head.

Tustin drove him to WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, but instead of taking the man in, Tustin dumped him on the sidewalk and ran him over.

Medical evidence shows the man died of drugs in his system.