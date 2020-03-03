Maryland man arraigned in 2019 Wheeling Island murder

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 25-year-old Danny Ivan Mendoza was arraigned on one count of murder Tuesday for a homicide that took place on Wheeling Island last year.

The Maryland man is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Edward Harrison, 25 of Cleveland on August 19, 2019 around 4:10 p.m. Harrison later died at Wheeling Hospital due to his injuries.

Mendoza was arrested August 21, 2019 in Fort Washington, Maryland. Mai’ehia Lane-Plater, 22, of Wheeling was also arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.

He is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days.

