Murray Energy VP asks to dismiss sexual allegations lawsuit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A court motion was just filed hours ago by the Vice President of Murray Energy.

Jonathan Murray is currently being sued for allegedly having a sexual relationship with his adopted daughter.

Murray is now asking the case be dismissed after the plaintiff did not show up for a deposition.

In his motion to dismiss the case, Murray also states his child never made any allegations of abuse during the 65 visits to therapists and medical doctors.

An affidavit from the daughter’s maternal grandmother reveals through her grandson that his mom and sister practiced the story of abuse.

Murray is the son of Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, and is being represented by Wheeling attorney, Paul Harris.