WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kirk Grubler, 37, of Wheeling was sentenced on Monday to 24 months incarceration for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Grubler pleaded guilty to one count of ‘Possession of Child Pornography’ in March 2019.

He also admitted to having images of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12 in April 2017.

