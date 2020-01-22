Ohio court to hear appeal over video of Jefferson County judge being shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a ruling that surveillance video showing a county judge being shot and wounded is a security record and shouldn’t be released to The Associated Press.

The state’s high court decided Tuesday to accept the AP’s appeal of the September ruling by a three-judge panel with the 7th District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

Jefferson County’s prosecutor has denied the AP’s request for the video, arguing its release could endanger lives of judges and their staffs.

The AP argues the video is a public record under Ohio case law and should be released.

