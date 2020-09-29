Ohio man admits to his role in drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – Michael Moon, of Toledo, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a drug conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.



Moon, also known as “Meezy,” 25, pled guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Moon admitted to working with others to selling methamphetamine near Madison Elementary School in Wheeling on February 14, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided