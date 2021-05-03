Pittsburgh man held in Northern Regional Jail on $50,000 cash only bond for allegedly making terroristic threats in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ryan Charles Cornforth, 30 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Wheeling, was arraigned in Ohio County Magistrate Court today on charges of allegedly making multiple terroristic threats in Ohio County on April 12.

He is now being held in the Northern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

On April 12, persons at Wheeling Central High School reportedly received threats according to court documents. The Wheeling Police Department and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded and overheard an incoming call from a caller threatening to “go to Central and shoot up the school.”

Also on that day, authorities responded to a report made by an employee of River City who advised she received a phone call from a person telling her to pull the fire alarm and evacuate the building, which she refused to do. The subject reportedly responded, “Fine, you’ll see what happens.”

Authorities also received a video from a school official who said she recorded a conversation between her and Cornforth in which Cornforth allegedly states, “He wanted people to have a bad day.”

