NATIONAL (WTRF) – Sheriff’s deputies say a couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer, stated a report from WRBL.

When deputies from Lee County Sheriff’s office in Smith Station, Alabama, discovered the child, they said he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy.

Jay Jones, the Lee County Sheriff, reported that Corey Barber, 30, and her husband Shane Morris, also 30, were indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in October on allegations of Felony Aggravated Child Abuse.

The couple was initially arrested on a misdemeanor child endangerment charge in July, but a grand jury upgraded the charges in October.

Sheriff Jones stated that the incident originated in July from a concerned relative that notified authorities that the child was being kept in a tent in the backyard, and was not allowed in the residence.

Court documents state that the couple told deputies the child was staying outside for three weeks because he wanted to move out and wouldn’t follow rules.

The child was questioned by deputies, and court documents stated, that he wanted to move out after his stepfather hit him with a bowl.

Deputies reported that the child had a sleeping bag, and the tent that the was living in collapsed in the rain. Court documents stated that the child said that he didn’t think he could survive outside anymore.

Sheriff Jones stated to WRBL that the child was left outside for several days to a minimum of a couple of weeks.

Deputies found the child soaking wet with pruned and wrinkled hands. The deputies described the child as dirty. He was unable to use the indoor bathroom.

The child told the deputies, court documents stated, that he had sores on his arms from bug bites and poison ivy and that they were made worse by his scratching at the wounds.