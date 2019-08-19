Preliminary hearing set for Belmont County kidnapping fugitive

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Belmont County fugitive will appear before a judge Tuesday morning following his arrest.

33-year-old Gary Anderson-Myers is suspected of kidnapping a woman from the Bel Village Apartments last week.

Although the woman escaped, Anderson-Myers was on the run until Sunday morning after local law enforcement discovered the suspect hiding in an abandoned home.

Anderson-Myers iniital appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Belmont County Eastern Division Court.

He is facing kidnapping and burglary charges.

