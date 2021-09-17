St. Clairsville man found guilty today of five counts of Rape of a Child involving two minor victims

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Greg E. Carter, 53, of St. Clairsville was found guilty today of five counts of Felony 1 Rape of a Child, according to the Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

Carter’s trial began earlier this week. Two children were abused, according to court officials.

Sheriff’s detectives were notified about this case when a family member close to the two minor victims reported the crime.

Detectives worked closely with caseworkers from the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services.

Carter was also previously charged with menacing for threatening the well-being of a children’s services caseworker assigned to the case.

Carter resided at the Oil City RV Park on Banfield Road in St. Clairsville. He is currently housed in the Belmont County Jail.