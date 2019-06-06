St. Clairsville Police looking for a pair of robbers

St. Clairsville Police are looking for a pair of robbers who broke into the St. Clairsville School District’s maintenance shop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and stole a truck, along with a number of expensive tools.

They believe the robbers entered the shop through a window and took tools ranging from chain saws to leaf blowers. Police are studying surveillance videos. They say it happened a few minutes before or after midnight. They also say they’ve collected some physical evidence from the scene.

“If anybody spots the school’s pickup truck, it’s a gray 2014 Dodge 2500 pickup truck with a yellow light on the top and it’s set up for a snow plow attachment,” said Chief Jeff Henry of the St. Clairsville Police Department. “If anybody spots that vehicle, definitely give your local police department a call.”

Just up the street, police say there were a number of car break-ins, at basically the same time. They believe the same suspects did both.

They say they got into cars that were left unlocked, and stole change and GPS devices. Police urge citizens to lock their cars, and not to leave valuables in plain sight.