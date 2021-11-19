Steubenville man pleads guilty to 10-to-life fentanyl crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Steubenville, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to a narcotics crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

Llyod George Douglas, Jr., 39, admitted to conspiring to attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents, in May 2021, law enforcement intercepted a package from Long Beach, California, addressed to Douglas’s address that contained approximately 500 grams of fentanyl. Law enforcement then arranged for a controlled delivery of the package after removing the narcotics and inserting an electronic device that would signal when the package was opened.

Douglas transported the package to another residence in Steubenville where the mail was opened. Douglas ran outside shortly after the package was opened and was apprehended by law enforcement.

While searching both residences, investigators discovered firearms and nearly $15,000 in cash.

Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court at a future hearing based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the plea entered into today before U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley. He commended the cooperative investigation by the Cleveland Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin W. Kelley and Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin are representing the United States in this case.