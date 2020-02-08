Steubenville man sentenced up to 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Steubenville man pled guilty on Friday to the felony offense of “Sexual Abuse by a Custodian.”

27-year-old Lewis E. Anderson Freeman was immediately remanded after his guilty plea and will serve 10-20 years in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Following the completion of his sentence, Anderson-Freeman will be placed on supervised release for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Charges were filed against Anderson-Freeman after he had sexual contact with the sex organ of a nine-year-old child who he was supervising at the time. The incident reportedly occurred on April 12, 2019 inside a Weirton residence.

The investigation was completed by the Wellsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

