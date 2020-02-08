Steubenville man sentenced up to 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse

Crimes and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Steubenville man pled guilty on Friday to the felony offense of “Sexual Abuse by a Custodian.”

27-year-old Lewis E. Anderson Freeman was immediately remanded after his guilty plea and will serve 10-20 years in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Following the completion of his sentence, Anderson-Freeman will be placed on supervised release for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Charges were filed against Anderson-Freeman after he had sexual contact with the sex organ of a nine-year-old child who he was supervising at the time. The incident reportedly occurred on April 12, 2019 inside a Weirton residence.

The investigation was completed by the Wellsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Full press release can be read here.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter