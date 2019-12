WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A trial date has been set for an accused serial child rapist.

The case against Richard Hess Sr. will go to trial on February 3, 2020.

Hess appeared in the Monroe County Court on a motions hearing early Monday.

The Jacobsburg man previously plead not guilty to 10 counts of sex crimes against children, including rape.

Richard Hess Sr. remains in jail under a $3 million bond.

Latest Posts: