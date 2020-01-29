Trial underway for former Brooke Co. teacher accused of child sexual abuse

Crimes and Courts

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The criminal trial for a former Brooke County teacher got underway Tuesday morning.

Judge Ronald Wilson listened to opening statements from both the defense and prosecution.

The prosecution provided an overview of the evidence that would be presented while defense attorney, Robert McCoid, pointed out several inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s statement.

Questioning of the witnesses by the prosecution began immediately following the opening statements.

Timothy Turner is accused of sexual abuse of a child off school property.

