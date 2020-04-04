Two men indicted for separate murder charges in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Grand Jury returned indictments for two individuals in Harrison County on Friday.

63-year-old Larry Smith of Hopewell was indicted for the murder of Lorie Storie, a Zanesville resident.

He is facing charges of muder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Sam Farnsworth of Bellaire was also indicted for the muder of Sherry Lynn Shrieve.

Farnsworth is being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Mr. Farnsworth is being held on a six-month sentence in an unrelated matter for failure to appear. He’s been charged in Belmont County for fleeing from his attempted apprehension for that outstanding warrant. Owen Beetham, Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney

