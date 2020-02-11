Village of Bridgeport Mayor David Smith indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Village of Bridgeport Mayor, David W. Smith, was indicted last week on one count of allegedly tampering with Records, one count of theft in office and two counts of conflict of interest. The first two charges are felonies.

While serving in the Mayor’s Court, Smith allegedly removed both cash payments and corresponding traffic tickets waiting to be processed for his personal gain between June 2016 and November 2019.

Smith took office as mayor in November 2015. It is believed that the losses to the Village are greater than $20,000.

Furthermore, the misdemeanor charges are related to Smith’s alleged use of an employee of the Village to handle his personal errands, including childcare and banking while on Village time.

Bridgeport businessman, Gordie Longshaw, is a member of the Ohio Finance Oversight Committee that has been monitoring the financial troubles in Bridgeport.

He calls the indictment appalling.

I’m very shocked and disappointed about this issue. I know the truth will come out in the end but the bottom line is trying to get out of this financial situation with Bridgeport. I’m on this committee. And to hear something this extreme, in a good community like Bridgeport, it hurts the pride. Gordie Longshaw, Board Member – Ohio Finance Oversight Committee

The arraignment will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13.

A prosecutor from the Ohio Auditor’s Office will handle the case.

Officeholders indicted for felony charges may be subject to suspension from office while the criminal case is pending.

