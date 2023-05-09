ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins, West Virginia, man has admitted to having more than 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Joshua Ervin Cave, 43, pled guilty today to possession and firearms charges. According to court documents, Cave had 338 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and a hunting rifle found during search warrants executed at his home and a storage unit. Cave is prohibited from having firearms because of two prior domestic assault convictions in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

Cave is facing up to 20 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 10 years for the firearms charge. He is currently being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. He will be sentenced at a later date. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.