West Virginia man sentenced in crash, baby’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to up to 20 years for a police chase and vehicle crash that resulted in the premature birth and death of his baby.
News outlets report 33-year-old Chazz Lucas of Shinnston was sentenced Tuesday in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Lucas admitted being under the influence of methamphetamine during the September 2018 incident. A prosecutor says Lucas fled from a traffic stop with his pregnant girlfriend in the car, which crashed into a parked police cruiser.
His girlfriend was taken to a hospital where the baby was born through emergency delivery and died of multiple blunt-force injuries.
