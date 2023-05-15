CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Bridgeport, West Virginia, woman has admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Courtney Marie Oliverio, 42, pled guilty today to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. According to court documents, during a traffic stop in Harrison County Oliverio had nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and more than $3,000 cash. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers also found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Oliverio is facing at least 10 years and up to life in prison. She is being held in the Central Regional Jail pending sentencing. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.